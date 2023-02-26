SHELBY -- The struggling Uyoa family has many people to thank for a new furnace, and water throughout the house.
The community's support provided a Christmas their children will never forget.
But the major work needed for their house to be truly livable has yet to be done.
Money was raised for paint, flooring, kitchen cabinets and more. The problem now is finding volunteers to do the work. Some of the priming has been completed on the walls, but the painting still waits to be done.
The painting is the priority at this point. The walls need to be painted before the flooring can be put down. And the flooring needs to be down before the kitchen cabinets and sink can go in.
Until then, there is no furniture in the major living areas of the house as it is being stored until the flooring is down so they can bring in the furniture.
Blue Rose Mission is still overseeing the project, but the group needs volunteers. The entire project has been on hold since the holidays, and all other avenues of finding volunteers have been exhausted so we are reaching out again to the community in general.
If you have experience in painting or flooring and can volunteer some time, please contact JR Harvey at Blue Rose Mission via email at workmission@bluerosemission.com or call Demrie Alonzo at 567-247-7515.
She can help facilitate times to come to the Uyoa house to do any of the much-needed work.