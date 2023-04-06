Shelby Justice Center
The Shelby Justice Center is located at 31 Mack Avenue. 

 Richland Source File Photo

SHELBY — The accounting practices of Shelby Municipal Court are in hot water, both by the Ohio Auditor of State and now Shelby City Council. 

Members of council strongly rebuked the court's actions at their April 3 meeting, after finance director Brian Crum shared that two of the court's accounts were not reconciled with the bank. 

