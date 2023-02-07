SHELBY — Members of Shelby's Service Department were honored Monday evening for their outstanding service during a memorable winter storm over the 2022 Christmas holiday.
Shelby City Council unanimously sponsored a resolution recognizing 14 Service Department employees for their "steadfast and untiring service to the Shelby community" during the severe winter event from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
"We have an outstanding team of public service employees who provide absolutely exceptional services on the daily, but there are certain times where they go far above and beyond and, with very little gratitude, prove their worth. And this is one such time," said Councilman Nathan Martin.
"Not only with the weather but the circumstances of the holidays, we are extremely grateful," he said. "This resolution is a small token of our appreciation."
The employees honored include: Superintendent Ronnie Shepherd; Crew Chief Foreman Andy Dietz; Division of Streets employees Billy Bail, Eric Vogt, Kelly Keiser, Heath Schroeder and Tyler Distl; Divison of Water Distribution employees Sean Cantleberry, Scott Shatzer, Brian James and Lane Benshoff; and Division of Sewers Maintenance employees Chris Korbas, Steve Schneider and Christian Ballengee.
Richland County residents likely remember the powerful winter storm that roared across north central Ohio, packing strong winds, icy cold temperatures and moderate snow. Actual temperatures across the area plunged from the 30s to below zero, with wind chills nearing -40 degrees.
The National Weather Service office in Cleveland issued warnings starting Dec. 22, saying this was a "multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow expected."
Reports of power outages began rolling in on Friday, Dec. 23. In the city of Shelby, nine water main breaks were reported during a three-day period spanning from Dec. 23-25.
According to the resolution, Shelby Service Department employees answered the call on Christmas Eve to report to a water main break on Shelby Avenue that took 12 hours to repair.
"Employees had to endure hours of continuous work outside in the sub-zero temperatures to repair water main breaks and clearing snow from the city streets for the residents of Shelby," the resolution reads.
"The Service Department employees did not waiver from their public service duties during this extremely dangerous winter weather event."