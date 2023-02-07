winter storm.jpeg

This reader-submitted photo shows the severity of the winter weather that enveloped Richland County over the Christmas holiday in December 2022. 

 Submitted Photo

SHELBY — Members of Shelby's Service Department were honored Monday evening for their outstanding service during a memorable winter storm over the 2022 Christmas holiday. 

Shelby City Council unanimously sponsored a resolution recognizing 14 Service Department employees for their "steadfast and untiring service to the Shelby community" during the severe winter event from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. 

Tags