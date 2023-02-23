Shelby Police Chief Lance Combs
Shelby police Chief Lance Combs. (Richland Source file photo)

 Brittany Schock, Staff Reporter

SHELBY — A new hiring process for the Shelby Police Department will provide some much-needed relief to an understaffed and overworked police force. 

On Tuesday night, Shelby City Council unanimously passed a motion to authorize the mayor, as director of public safety, to sign a memorandum of understanding between the city and Shelby FOP Lodge #180 regarding the hiring, training and retention of new employees.

