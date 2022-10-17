Shelby charter documents

The historic Shelby Charter documents have been donated to the city.

SHELBY – The Shelby City Council is set to consider Resolution No. 57-2022 accepting three documents discovered in renovating attorney Jonathon “JC” Elgin’s law office situated at 6 Water Street in Shelby.

The documents include an original printing of the 1923 Charter and Codified Ordinances of the City of Shelby, commissioned shortly after the adoption of the Shelby City Charter, two copies of the second printing of the Charter, issued April 1, 1941, and a handheld Charter and General Ordinances of the City of Shelby, effective July 1, 1958, containing the personal notes and impressions of the former, late Director of Law F. Herbert Poland.

Jonathon “JC” Elgin

