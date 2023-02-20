SHELBY – “We’re seeing things downtown,” declared Shelby Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) president Jake Penwell.
He was the featured speaker at the February meeting of the Shelby Area Democratic Club.
“The CIC has become,” Penwell explained, “a great source for kicking economic development into high gear.”
Using the website shelbycic.com, he took local Democrats on a high-energy overview of the CIC’s many facets: economic development, downtown revitalization, and the Shaw Building (aka “the blue building”) plus Bicycle Days. The CIC is “driving collaboration between public and private sectors.”
It operates in accordance with Ohio Revised Code Chapter 1724 and Shelby Codified Ordinance Chapter 856.
“Public/private support is a major, major win for us,” stated Penwell.
Financing for the Black Fork Commons Plaza is a combination of both public dollars and private contributions.
During the business meeting, club president John Makley announced that State Representative Allison Russo, Democratic leader in the Ohio House of Representatives, will be the keynoter at this year’s Truman-Kennedy Society Breakfast.
In January, Leader Russo played a significant role in the election of Jason Stephens as House speaker. The breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, May 6.
The gathering heard updates from two party leaders: Richland County Democratic Party chairperson Larry Weirick and State Democratic Central Committee-Man John Welker.
The next meeting of the Shelby Area Democratic Club is scheduled for Thursday, March 16. It will take place at 7 p.m. in the Sutter-Roush Room, 23 East Main Street. Area Democrats and persons of goodwill are always welcome to attend.