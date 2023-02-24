ONTARIO -- Shannon Wiese said her latest job offer was timed perfectly.
Wiese was sworn in as the new part-time treasurer for the City of Ontario on Feb. 15 -- following former treasurer Jim Hairston’s retirement.
Zoi Romanchuk, central committee representative for the 4-A Ontario precinct, said the committee was pleased to hear Wiese had previous treasury and accounting experience.
“The minimum requirements are living in Ontario and being a Republican appointment,” Romanchuk said. “And we thought (Wiese) was a real good fit because she has a background in treasury-type work.
Wiese has lived in Richland County for just over two years and said she has tried her best to be involved in the community. She moved to Ontario from La Crosse County, Wisconsin with her husband and two children.
She was involved in Boy Scout troops, local committees and church activities in West Salem, Wisconsin. She now helps organize meals for her sons’ sports teams and Boy Scout troops in Ontario.
“I’ve always known that when my boys aged out of their sports programs and graduated high school, I wanted to become more involved at a leadership level within the community,” Wiese said.
Ontario 3rd Ward Councilwoman Sherry Branham told Wiese about the open city treasurer position.
“I thought that was a great way for me to pursue that goal of being more involved in the community,” Wiese said.
The Oklahoma State University alumna has a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management. She was a restaurant manager for about 13 years, responsible for income statements, scheduling and managing daily functions.
Wiese is currently operations supervisor for Brightspeed engineers. She said she will run as a write-in candidate for city treasurer in November. The treasurer is elected to serve a four-year term.