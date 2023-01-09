Ohio Attorney General's Office logo

COLUMBUS — All 88 county sheriffs have been provided new cameras to improve the routine registration process of convicted sexual offenders, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“Ohio’s sex offender registration system plays a critical role in holding convicted offenders accountable, and in the hands our county sheriffs, these tools ensure that photographs are clear and uniform across the state,” Yost said. “Our job is to support local law enforcement, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with this grant.”

