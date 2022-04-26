MANSFIELD — Four men, three of them facing drug charges and three with Mansfield ties, are sought this week by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
1 of 4
Anthony Daily
Anthony Daily, 29, is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is sought for a probation violation on an aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Daily has ties to the Mansfield and Shelby areas.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to register a change of address as sex offender. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Alabama areas.
Anthony Daily, 29, is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is sought for a probation violation on an aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Daily has ties to the Mansfield and Shelby areas.
Zachary Fox
Zachary Fox, 35, is 5-foot-7, 170 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. He is wanted for possession of drugs, probation violation on drug charges. Authorities say he has ties to Huron County.
Richard Kiser
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to register a change of address as sex offender. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Alabama areas.
Jeffery Collins
Jeffery Collins, 48, is 5-foot-11, 160 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He is wanted for trafficking in drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield, Willard and Huron County areas.
Anthony Daily, 29, is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is sought for a probation violation on an aggravated possession of drugs. Officials say Daily has ties to the Mansfield and Shelby areas.
Zachary Fox, 35, is 5-foot-7, 170 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. He is wanted for possession of drugs, probation violation on drug charges. Authorities say he has ties to Huron County.
Richard Kiser, 56, is 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to register a change of address as sex offender. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Alabama areas.
Jeffery Collins, 48, is 5-foot-11, 160 pounds with black hair and green eyes. He is wanted for trafficking in drugs. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield, Willard and Huron County areas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.