From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Jun 6, 2023

MANSFIELD -- Due to water valve repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following intersection while work is being completed.

Taylor Road and Arlington Avenue.

The area has been closed and is expected to reopen by June 9, 2023. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.