Road Closings
MANSFIELD -- State Route 603, just south of SR 545, will close Monday, July 17 for a culvert replacement.

The detour route for southbound motorists will be SR 603 to SR 545, south on SR 545 to U.S. 30, east on U.S. 30 to U.S. 42, north on U.S. 42 to SR 603, and reverse for northbound motorists.

