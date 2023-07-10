Sections of State Routes 603 & 39 to close for repairs on July 17 From the Ohio Department of Transportation Jul 10, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- State Route 603, just south of SR 545, will close Monday, July 17 for a culvert replacement.The detour route for southbound motorists will be SR 603 to SR 545, south on SR 545 to U.S. 30, east on U.S. 30 to U.S. 42, north on U.S. 42 to SR 603, and reverse for northbound motorists.Estimated completion: Friday, July 28, 2023.In addition, State Route 39, between Township Road 1097 and Basore Road, will close Monday, July 17 for a culvert replacement.The detour route for eastbound motorists will be SR 39 to SR 603, south on SR 603 to SR 95, east on SR 95 to SR 39, and reverse for westbound motorists.Estimated completion: Friday, July 21, 2023. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Industry Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Politics Trending Ideal Electric acquires motor & generator portfolios to expand opportunities in Mansfield & beyond Medal of Honor: Mansfield man died in Vietnam trying to save lives of wounded comrades ODOT: New impacts on Laver Road from U.S. 30 rehabilitation project Here's a look at the history of the First Presbyterian Church in Shelby Medal of Honor: Mansfield native disobeys order, risks life for 'Buffalo Soldier' in his command Randall "Randy" Blevins Damon Michael Mauk Mansfield police: Expect road closures, traffic delays during Inkcarceration Safety first: Young cyclists practice road safety at Shelby Bicycle Days kids' bike clinic New Loudonville superintendent to prioritize communication, relationship-building, safety Loading…Loading… Obituaries Charles M. "Chuck" Blevins Robert J. Crawford James A. Frederick, Sr. Walter Tackett, Jr. Cora Ann Palmer See More