Section of Woodland Road closed in Mansfield Special to Richland Source May 9, 2023 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to storm line repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.Woodland Road from Yale Drive to Westview Boulevard.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by May 15, 2023. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Trains Trending Dan Niss purchases unfinished church in Ontario with tentative plans for office space Next Stop Seattle: Ashland's Ayers joining Seahawks as priority undrafted FA Audience votes will keep Lexington trio Sorelle on The Voice starting May 15 Former Richland County prosecutor Gary Bishop dies Bo Lacey Construction named Certified Contractors Network's National Company of the Year Road closings announced in Richland County, city of Mansfield Here's a look back at Schroer's Furniture in 1919 Nurse practitioner opens The Wellness Clinic on Cline Avenue Open Source: Donatos associate celebrates 30 years of serving the Mansfield community Gary Bishop Loading…Loading… Obituaries Joan (Ranges) Albert Brandon Bailey Kathy Moore Mary Suto Barbara Roller See More