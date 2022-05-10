Road Closings
Buy Now

MANSFIELD -- Due to catch basin repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.

Woodhill Road from Edgewood Road to Stewart Lane.

The road has been closed and is expected to reopen Friday, May 20.

Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.

Tags