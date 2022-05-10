Section of Woodhill Road to close through May 20 From the City of Mansfield May 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANSFIELD -- Due to catch basin repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.Woodhill Road from Edgewood Road to Stewart Lane.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen Friday, May 20.Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Woodhill Road Railway Section Work Sign Delay Alternate Route Trending City of Mansfield to Skilken Gold: Yes, your property needs demolished. Do it. Family seeks cards for Mansfield man's 100th birthday Mohawk Hill proves fertile ground for treasure hunting For the love of morels Cooper, founder & executive director, announces retirement from Richland Academy of the Arts 'Westing House:' Redevelopment underway at former Mansfield Commerce Center Open Source: Lexington & Shelby announce community open houses for closing buildings The Ritter House dates to 1909, now home to the Richland County Foundation Fredericktown inducts 6 alumni to hall of honor Malabar Care Connect reduces healthcare barriers for students and families Obituaries Thelma M. Ousley Peggy Jean Nash Terry W. Bechtler Ella Jane Fry Juan Carlos Miranda See More