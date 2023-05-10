Section of Wolfe Avenue closed in Mansfield From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source May 10, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to storm lines repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.Wolfe Avenue from South Main Street to Marquis Avenue.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen Wednesday, May 13.Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Trending Dan Niss purchases unfinished church in Ontario with tentative plans for office space Pads and tunnels and pits, oh my! Westinghouse 'concrete jungle' demolition reveals surprises Audience votes will keep Lexington trio Sorelle on The Voice starting May 15 Next Stop Seattle: Ashland's Ayers joining Seahawks as priority undrafted FA Former Richland County prosecutor Gary Bishop dies Bo Lacey Construction named Certified Contractors Network's National Company of the Year Road closings announced in Richland County, city of Mansfield 3 suspects arrested on 116-count indictment involving state prison case, including MANCI Open Source: Donatos associate celebrates 30 years of serving the Mansfield community Gary Bishop Loading…Loading… Obituaries Joan (Ranges) Albert Brandon Bailey Kathy Moore Mary Suto Barbara Roller See More