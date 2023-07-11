Section of W. Third St. in Mansfield closes for water repairs From City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Jul 11, 2023 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water service repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.North Linden Road from Park Avenue West to West Third Street.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen Wednesday July 18.Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Mansfield police: Expect road closures, traffic delays during Inkcarceration Ideal Electric acquires motor & generator portfolios to expand opportunities in Mansfield & beyond Richland County prosecutor tells local GOP more gang-related cases are coming First 'Hudson's Duck Drop' to be held July 22 in Shelby Liberty Park pavilion demolished on Mansfield's northeast side Medal of Honor: Does a Richland County hero lie in an unmarked Kentucky grave? Medal of Honor: Mansfield man died in Vietnam trying to save lives of wounded comrades 'Can you hear me now?' -- Wireless communication goes 'live' in Lucas ODOT: New impacts on Laver Road from U.S. 30 rehabilitation project Here's a look at the history of the First Presbyterian Church in Shelby Loading…Loading… Obituaries Charles M. "Chuck" Blevins Robert J. Crawford James A. Frederick, Sr. Walter Tackett, Jr. Cora Ann Palmer See More