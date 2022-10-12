Section of W. 6th St. to close Oct. 13-17 in Mansfield From the City of Mansfield, Special to RIchland Source Oct 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield Water Repair Department will be shutting down water service and closing the road in the following area:West Sixth Street from Sycamore Street to Bowman Street.The shutdown will begin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13. Water service is expected to be restored to the areas by the end of the work day barring any unforeseen problems.The road is set to reopen on Monday, Oct. 17 by the end of the workday.Questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City of Mansfield Water Repair Dept. during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mansfield City Repair Commerce Company Dept. Work Day Shutdown Mansfield Water Repair Department Trending Shelby family fights a lifetime of Hepatitis B Iron Pony Motorsports interested in vacant Kingsgate Shopping Center buildings Open Source: 'Artists from all walks of life' bring color to alley near Mansfield's Central Park Owens, Pscholka-Gartner share goals ahead of domestic relations judge election Custom candle bar opens in downtown Shelby Donald Alan Kitts Ashland man sinks two hole-in-ones on same day at Brookside Park Mansfield welcomes Jordanian athletes with open arms William B. Stevens Want to make a difference? Doc Stumbo wants your help Oct. 21 Obituaries Evangeline "Kay" Lehman Diana Sue "Diane" Mabe Dwight Glenn Derrenberger William B. Stevens Clara “Jean” Haynes See More