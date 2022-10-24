Section of W. 3rd St. closed in Mansfield through Oct. 28 From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Oct 24, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to storm line repairs it will be necessary for the City of Mansfield to close the following road while repairs are being completed.West Third Street from North Benton Street to Bowman Street.The road has been closed and is expect to reopen Oct. 28. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoidpossible delays. No traffic will be permitted to pass through.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complexduring normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7:00am to 3:30pm at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Road Traffic Mansfield Architecture Alternate Route City Service Delay Sign Trending Marion man killed, 2 others injured in Sunday night Richland County motorcycle crash Mansfield Police ask for help in Saturday night shooting on Florence Ave. Mansfield Sr. to host Ontario in opening round of playoffs Police investigating decomposing body discovered in Mansfield Shreve teen killed Sunday morning in Wayne County crash ODOT: Major rehabilitation of U.S. 30 continues Mansfield announces leaf collection details Here are your Trick or Treat times for Richland County Mansfielder Jay Goyal celebrates Inflation Reduction Act signing at the White House Gravity Ohio seeks to support community organizations & art Obituaries Janice D. Bowman R. Edward "Ed" Bowman Michael “Mike” Eugene Lemaster Leo John Sheetz John Leonard Haring See More