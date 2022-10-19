MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued the latest updates in connection with major rehabilitation involving U.S. Route 30.
The stretch of road along U.S. 30, from State Route 309 to just east of the 5th Avenue ramps, will have single-lane closures for a major rehabilitation project. Traffic will always be maintained.
NEW IMPACTS
Traffic on U.S. 30 westbound, between Bowman Street and SR 309, will be switched into its permanent traffic pattern on Thursday, Oct. 20 around 9 a.m. This shift will require intermittent ramp closures of the U.S. 30 westbound entrance and exit ramps at SR 39 and Trimble Road.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
S. 30 westbound will have access to exits at 5th Avenue, SR 545, SR 13, SR 39, Trimble Road, and SR 309.
The eastbound traffic pattern will consist of maintaining one lane of traffic eastbound from just west of SR 309 to SR 13, and two lanes of traffic eastbound from SR 13 to just east of 5th U.S. 30 eastbound will only have access to Trimble Road and SR 13.
The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to 5th Avenue is closed. The detour route will be to continue eastbound on U.S. 30 to the Reed Road exit, turn left on Reed Road, travel north on Reed Road to the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west, travel west on U.S. 30 to the 5th Avenue exit ramp. Estimated completion: October 2022
The 5th Avenue entrance ramp to U.S. 30 east is closed. The detour route will be to continue north on 5th Avenue to the U.S. 30 westbound entrance ramp, travel on U.S. 30 west to the SR 13 exit, turn left on SR 13 to Longview Avenue, and take the Longview Avenue east entrance ramp to U.S. 30 eastbound. Estimated completion: October 2022
Both eastbound and westbound traffic will be separated by portable concrete barrier throughout the length of the project. Lane widths will be 11’ throughout the work zone.