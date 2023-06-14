Section of Taylor Road closed in Mansfield From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Jun 14, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced that due to water main repairs, it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.Taylor Road from Barnard Avenue to Manchester Road.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by Friday June 16, 2023.Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Trending Summer Crisis program starts July 1 Meals on wheels: Black-owned food trucks in Mansfield to try this summer Don Nash: Behind 70 years of hard work Owners of West Park Shopping Center silent as demo deadline approaches 2nd victim from Mansfield shooting on Thursday flown to Cleveland hospital Madison Twp. hires zoning inspector & receives road bid from Kokosing Richland County has an interesting sequence of county courthouses Madison High School unveils list of students who earned academic honors in final grading period Lori L. Ludwig Michelle “Chellebug” Hamilton Crain Loading…Loading… Obituaries Carl Dwayne Slone Michelle “Chellebug” Hamilton Crain Lori L. Ludwig Frank Bourns Elias III Joyce Faye (McNutt) Summers See More