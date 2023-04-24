Section of Sycamore Street closed in Mansfield Apr 24, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.Sycamore Street from Park Avenue West to West Third Street.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by Thursday, April 27, 2023.Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Trending Shelby couple organizes Richland County adult prom with Vegas theme Gorman-Rupp honors Rick Taylor for 20 years on board of directors Ohio Civil War and World War I & II show set for May 6-7 at Richland County Fairgrounds Missing child found after U.S. Marshal's task force arrests sex offender in Mansfield Madison Local Schools recognizes trio of retirees Let's revisit the Central Hotel in Galion 1913 Four Republican candidates competing for Mansfield mayor in the May 2 primary Ontario-based nonprofit 4 Leaf Rover helps homeless Caribbean pets Madison seeking grant funds for career-tech expansion Bryan “BJ” Jay Anable Obituaries Barbara Rose Adams Rose Ann Hendrix Daniel C. Henige Philip Ray Thornsberry Astrid Williams See More