Section of South Diamond St. to close in Mansfield From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Jul 18, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced that due to water main repairs, it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.South Diamond Street from Woodville Road to Beethoven Street.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by Wednesday July 26.Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Trending An adults-only recap of this weekend's Inkcarceration festival GALLERY: Pantera & Megadeth in Mansfield Local school officials react to Ohio's expansion of EdChoice voucher program Tattoo artistry stands out at Inkcarceration From rage to devilish elation to joy: a journalist's observation of emotions at Inkcarceration Food truck legislation to be discussed Tuesday by Mansfield lawmakers Local film tells the tragic true story of infant deaths in Little Kentucky Mansfield City Council to consider $800K grant for next phase of bike trail work 1846: Mansfield's Trial of the Century (Part I) 15-month-old Wayne County toddler killed in crash Loading…Loading… Obituaries Scott Thomas Schaut Marvin Ell “Robin” Walker Julie Hershberger J. Mark Haddock Patricia Kunz See More