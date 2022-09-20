Section of Reform Street closed in Mansfield Special to Richland Source Sep 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bowman Street between Third and Fourth streets remained closed Tuesday morning. By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to emergency water main repairs, the City of Mansfield Water Repair Department will be shutting down water service and closing the road in the following areas:Reform Street from Beethoven Street to Luther Street.Beethoven Street from Reform Street to South Diamond Street. The water shutdown and street closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.Water service is expected to be restored to the areas by the end of the work day barring any unforeseen problems. The roads are expected to re-open Friday Sept. 23.Questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City of Mansfield Water Repair Dept. during normal business hours Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Repair Mansfield Company Highway City Road Dept. Shutdown Water Main Trending Clear Fork announces 2022 Homecoming Court Orrville man killed, 4 others injured in Saturday night Wayne County crash Open Source: $6.9 million Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport improvement project to start in April Shelby's Gonzales, Lady Lex shine at Galion Cross Country Festival Mansfield Music Fest Day 2 - Circle pits, hypnotic beats and acoustic ballads Vincent Joseph Carmel Wooster man hurt after flipped tanker closes U.S. 30 in Ashland & Wayne counties Shelby's Finnegan, Lex boys sizzle at Galion Cross Country Festival Mary McKinley sorts Richland County history at The Sherman Room R. Michael Bond Obituaries Axel Wittig Robert G. Arthur Robert G. Poland Finnick James Campbell Darain Porter See More