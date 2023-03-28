Section of Penn Ave. closed through March 31 in Mansfield From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Mar 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following road while work is being completed.Penn Avenue from West Sixth Street to Hill Avenue.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by March 31, 2023. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Trending YMCA of North Central Ohio Sports Complex Development underway 325 acres of Richland County farmlands earn permanent protection Former Richland County JFS worker pleads guilty to securing benefits for boyfriend and his child Racing to the past: Iditarod sled dog success allows Mansfield native to salute Alaskan culture Richland Source to expand to full-time coverage of Shelby and the North County Cherokee Lynn Smith Shelby sophomore building R.C. Lawn Care business in YEA program Four men with charges ranging from sex offenses to assault are sought in the Fugitives of the Week list Union Station in Mansfield: a lament Mansfield's First Congregational Church selects new senior minister Obituaries Donna K. Blackwell Cherokee Lynn Smith Billy Eugene “Bill” Jones Alfred “AL” Leroy Shoup Leo Stima See More