Section of Orange Street closed in Mansfield through April 5 From the City of Mansfield Apr 3, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced that due to water main repairs, it will be necessary to close sections of the following road while work is being completed.Orange Street from 1st Avenue to Wayne Street.The street has been closed and is expected to reopen Wednesday, April 5.Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays. No traffic will be permitted to pass through.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7:00am to 3:30pm at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Trending 2nd UPDATE: Winds leave a path of destruction through north central Ohio Richland County property transfers: 2094 Park Avenue West sold for $1.7 million City of Ontario discusses traffic calming measures on 4th Street ODOT Construction Update: State Route 39 bridge replacement Open Source: Bellville V&M slated to reopen in mid-April Mansfield St. Peter's bake sale set for April 4 & 5 Ashland community cheers on Eagles to national crown Klas Hugo William Sjostedt 16-year-old killed in Wayne County crash Here's to a memory of Teddy Roosevelt in Mansfield Obituaries D. Jean Wagenman James Orville Broaddus Sr. Donald L. "Don" Kochheiser Klas Hugo William Sjostedt Ross B. Fackler, Jr. See More