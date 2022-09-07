Railroad crossing

COLUMBUS -- State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road in Richland County, will close Monday, Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 96, east on SR 96 to SR 61, and reverse for southbound motorists.