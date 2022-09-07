Section of Ohio 61 to close Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs From the Ohio Department of Transportation Sep 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLUMBUS -- State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road in Richland County, will close Monday, Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR 598, north on SR 598 to SR 96, east on SR 96 to SR 61, and reverse for southbound motorists.Estimated completion: Friday, Sept. 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending 20-year-old killed, 6 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash Westinghouse: Richland County Land Bank responds to Michigan company's complaints Troopers involved in pursuit that spans multiple counties Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center Lexington students enjoy a fresh start in new 7-12 building A Snapshot of Mansfield in 1926: An immigrant's album Barbecue supply business What’s Smoken’ opens in Ontario John Mathias Shaffer Mansfield builder looks to buy 14 acres near airport for another potential new spec building Ronald Eugene Eddleblute Obituaries Carrie Buck Lowell "Budd" Koppert Sr. Margaret "Peggy" Elaine Militello Bonnie Copeland Rain Beverly A. Garverick See More