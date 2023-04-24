Road Closings

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that State Route 61, between Hummell Road and the SR 61/SR 314 intersection, will close Monday, May 1 for a culvert replacement.

The detour route for southbound motorists will be SR 61 to SR 314, south on SR 314 to Fourth Street, west on Fourth Street to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR 61, and reverse for northbound motorists.

Tags