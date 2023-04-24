Section of Ohio 61 to close May 1 for culvert replacement From the Ohio Department of Transportation Apr 24, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that State Route 61, between Hummell Road and the SR 61/SR 314 intersection, will close Monday, May 1 for a culvert replacement.The detour route for southbound motorists will be SR 61 to SR 314, south on SR 314 to Fourth Street, west on Fourth Street to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR 61, and reverse for northbound motorists.Estimated completion is Friday, May 5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Inorganic Chemistry Industry Roads And Traffic Trending Shelby couple organizes Richland County adult prom with Vegas theme Gorman-Rupp honors Rick Taylor for 20 years on board of directors Ohio Civil War and World War I & II show set for May 6-7 at Richland County Fairgrounds Missing child found after U.S. Marshal's task force arrests sex offender in Mansfield Madison Local Schools recognizes trio of retirees Let's revisit the Central Hotel in Galion 1913 Four Republican candidates competing for Mansfield mayor in the May 2 primary Ontario-based nonprofit 4 Leaf Rover helps homeless Caribbean pets Madison seeking grant funds for career-tech expansion Bryan “BJ” Jay Anable Obituaries Barbara Rose Adams Rose Ann Hendrix Daniel C. Henige Philip Ray Thornsberry Astrid Williams See More