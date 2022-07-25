Section of Ohio 181 to close Aug. 1-12 in Richland County From the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Jul 25, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Ohio 181, between Ulmer Road and Horning Road, will close Monday, Aug. 1 for a culvert replacement, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.The detour route will be State Route 181 to Lincoln Highway/Main Street, west on Lincoln Highway/Main Street to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 309, east on SR 309 to SR 181, and reverse.Estimated completion: Friday, August 12, 2022 Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Mansfield has a temperamental history with alcohol Mansfield author celebrates first print publication Monster Truck Throwdown continues years of family fun Inkcarceration celebrates another successful year in Richland County Open Source: What is the status of Middle Park in Mansfield? Mansfield business owner rises through the ranks to open moving company location Oasis of Love Church hosts its 6th annual Block Party Founding member of The Ohio Express offers 'Golden Summers Revisited' concerts at the Mansfield Playhouse It's back! NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch for Richland County Ohio Dept. of Natural Resources Park opens to State Fair visitors Obituaries Dennis Ray Steward Sr. Charlotte Janet Witt Sharon K. Flaugher Payton Shatzer Ruth Marie Domka Adam Bernhardt See More