MANSFIELD -- Ohio 181, between Ulmer Road and Horning Road, will close Monday, Aug. 1 for a culvert replacement, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The detour route will be State Route 181 to Lincoln Highway/Main Street, west on Lincoln Highway/Main Street to SR 61, south on SR 61 to SR 309, east on SR 309 to SR 181, and reverse.

