Section of Millsboro Road to close starting June 12 for culvert replacement From the Richland County Engineer's Office Jun 7, 2023

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Engineer's Office has announced a pair of road closures to allow for two culvert replacement projects.Millsboro Road, between Bowers Road and State Route 314 in Springfield Township, will be closed starting Monday, June 12 and will remain closed until Wednesday, June 14.Olivesburg-Fitchville Road, between Nelson Road and State Route 96 in Butler/Weller Townships, will be closed starting Tuesday, June 20 and will remain closed until Thursday, June 22.