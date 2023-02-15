Section of Middle Bellville Road to close through Feb. 21 From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Feb 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following road while work is being completed.Middle Bellville Road from Getz Boulevard to Logan Road.The street has been closed and is expected to reopen Feb. 21. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7:00am to 3:30pm at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Trending Bald eagle pair building a nest just off Crider Road in Mifflin Twp. Ritter's Run Apartments to be completed by June in Mansfield Mansfield mayor files lawsuit against two metro housing board members Planting Callery Pear or Bradford Pear is no longer permitted in Ohio City of Mansfield sues 30-plus companies over alleged contamination at airport Apprentices advance their careers & education in journeyman program The Spirit Room rises at the Phoenix with opening planned Friday night Lexington-Shelby: Battle for Richland County bragging rights is Tuesday OSHP: Truck driver shot at during I-71 road-rage incident in Richland County What's the future of the former Holiday Inn in downtown Mansfield? Obituaries Tammy Renee Warner Patty S (Hunt) Thompson Barbara Clingan Doris Rinehart Joan Roberts See More