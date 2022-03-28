Road Closings
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Engineer's Office has announced a road closure.

Marion Avenue Road, between Orweiler Road and Charolais Drive in Troy Township, will be closed between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

The closure will allow the power company to remove trees around/near their facilities.

