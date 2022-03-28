Section of Marion Ave. to close March 30 for tree removal From the Richland County Engineer's Office Mar 28, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Engineer's Office has announced a road closure.Marion Avenue Road, between Orweiler Road and Charolais Drive in Troy Township, will be closed between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.The closure will allow the power company to remove trees around/near their facilities. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Richland County Closure Marion Avenue Road Troy Township Power Company Mansfield Road Trending Madison High School releases honor roll list Take a look at East Main Street Shelby in 1907 Lucas student learns the road to success rolls through ingenuity Mansfield native promoted to Senior Director of Operations for Walmart’s East Business Unit Miller City's 1950 state title team created a magical memory Grand Jury finds justifiable use of deadly force in fatal July 29 shooting by Mansfield Police Fishing heats up as water temperatures rise Shelby company earns construction bid for Mansfield Fire Dept. bunk room alterations Golden Poppy owners breathe fresh life into familiar boutique Ohio has a rich water history from Erie Canal to boating & fishing on Ohio River and Lake Erie Explore Open Jobs Job Mind Body Align LLC and MBAwareness is hiring for a Mindfulness Social-Emotional Learning Educator Updated May 11, 2021 Comments Job Title: Mindfulness Social-Emotional Learning Educator Job Richland Source is hiring a Community Development Reporter Updated Jan 31, 2022 Comments Company Mission, Vision & Culture Admin RICHLAND COUNTY AUTO TITLE OFFICE DEPUTY CLERKS Updated Mar 24, 2022 Comments OPEN POSITIONS – AUTO TITLE DEPUTY CLERK Obituaries Mark Willeke Donald James Ricker Diane L. Mathews Kenny Thoman Dr. George Walter Loesch