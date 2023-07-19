Section of Lascerne Circle closed in Mansfield Special to Richland Source Jul 19, 2023 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following road while work is being completed.South Lascerne Circle from South Home Road to North Lascerne Circle The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by the end of the workday Monday, July 24.Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7:00am to 3:30pm at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Architecture Trending An adults-only recap of this weekend's Inkcarceration festival GALLERY: Pantera & Megadeth in Mansfield Local school officials react to Ohio's expansion of EdChoice voucher program From rage to devilish elation to joy: a journalist's observation of emotions at Inkcarceration Tattoo artistry stands out at Inkcarceration Ohio's top high school football recruits invade Arlin Field for Mansfield Sr. 7-on-7 Food truck legislation to be discussed Tuesday by Mansfield lawmakers Local film tells the tragic true story of infant deaths in Little Kentucky Mansfield City Council pulls proposed food truck regulations from agenda 15-month-old Wayne County toddler killed in crash Loading…Loading… Obituaries Judith Ann Hampton Larry Allen Wade A. Jean Palm Mark Allen Wilkinson Delores A. Raines See More