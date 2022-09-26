Section of Home Road to close Sept. 27 for water main repairs From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Sep 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed.South Home Road from Park Avenue West to Harding Avenue.The road closure will beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27. It is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 30.Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Stover makes a national impression in Buckeyes' beating of Wisconsin OSHP investigating one-vehicle fatal crash on West Hanley Road Mansfield to order demolition of West Park shopping center in 60 days Humane Society of Richland County seeks help after seizing 18 neglected dogs Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen Eddie A. Francis, Jr. Mansfield woman, 64, dies from injuries in Rae Avenue house fire RCSO to install license plate reader technology in five locations Hearken back to 1934 and Zitzer's at the corner of 4th & Diamond Absolutely nothing: Mentor Lake Catholic drops a goose egg on Kirtland Obituaries Virginia E. Bauer Christine R. Klepser Mark Steven Shrewsbury Eddie A. Francis, Jr. Mattie Sue (Yates) Delaney See More