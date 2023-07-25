Section of Home Road to close July 31-Aug. 7 From the City of Mansfield Jul 25, 2023 30 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bowman Street between Third and Fourth streets remained closed Tuesday morning. By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.South Home Road from Park Avenue West to Harding AvenueThe road will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, July 31 and is expected to reopen by Monday, Aug. 7. Construction signs will be posted at the work site.Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Roads And Traffic Trending Ontario resident killed in motorcycle crash on PAW in Mansfield Loudonville couple ties the knot at Inkcarceration Motorcyclist killed, 2 others injured in Wayne County crash on Saturday The end of an era: Readers share memories of Prospect Elementary Mission(s) accomplished: Shelby native had 2 goals growing up -- win the NOL and fly jets $3 million bond set against Ashland man accused of killing son-in-law Domestic Violence Shelter announces new executive director 1846: Mansfield's Trial of the Century (Part II) ODOT: Detours and closures on U.S. Route 30 Drugs are the common thread for all 3 subjects in Fugitives of the Week listing Loading…Loading… Obituaries Chester Merle Nichols, Jr. Harold David Hunt John Russell Colette Shaw Jeffrey Michael Glenn See More