Section of Hedges St. to close in Mansfield through March 15. From the City of Mansfield, Mar 8, 2023 MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced that due to water main repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.Hedges Street from Home Avenue to South Diamond Street.South Diamond Street from Cleveland Avenue to Hedges Street will be reduced to single lane traffic.The streets have been closed and are expected to reopen Wednesday March 15, 2023.Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays. No traffic will be permitted to pass through.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.