Section of Grant St. closed in Mansfield From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Sep 28, 2022 MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed.Grant Street from Raymond Avenue to West Longview.The road has been closed and is expect to reopen Friday Sept. 30. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.