Section of Grace St. closed in Mansfield through June 5 From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source May 31, 2023 MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.Grace Street from 5th Avenue to 9th Avenue.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by June 5. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.