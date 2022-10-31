Section of E. 5th St. to close this week in Mansfield From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Oct 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed.East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.The road will be closed at 9 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1 and is expected to reopen on Friday, Nov. 4. Construction signs will be posted at the work site.Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays. No traffic will be permitted to pass through.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Traffic Mansfield Repair Road City Alternate Route City Service Trending Ontario issues State of Emergency; will shut off water at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 after line break Marion man killed, dog injured in fatal Saturday night crash Bankz Salon expanding spa services & hospitality under new ownership Lexington upsets Ontario for first district title since 2010 Native Son: The Ghosts of Wildcat Hollow Home Sweet Home: Tygers to host Defiance in 2nd round of playoffs Antonyo Travon Powell Buck’s Bar & Grill to add events & bring back classic menu items Paul Frontz New car wash being planned on Possum Run Road near Walmart Obituaries Karl Egner Mary Helen Adkins Ralph E. Thauvette Gerald R. Hobart Hazel Leora Brigner See More