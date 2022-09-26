Section of E. 5th St. to close in Mansfield From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Sep 26, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to street repairs, the City of Mansfield will close the following road while repairs are being made.East Fifth Street from Ashland Road to Purdy Street.The road will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 and is expected to reopen on Thursday, Sept. 29. Construction signs will be posted at the work site.Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Road Mansfield Repair Highway Transports Traffic Street Alternate Route City Trending Stover makes a national impression in Buckeyes' beating of Wisconsin OSHP investigating one-vehicle fatal crash on West Hanley Road Mansfield to order demolition of West Park shopping center in 60 days Humane Society of Richland County seeks help after seizing 18 neglected dogs Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen Eddie A. Francis, Jr. Mansfield woman, 64, dies from injuries in Rae Avenue house fire RCSO to install license plate reader technology in five locations Hearken back to 1934 and Zitzer's at the corner of 4th & Diamond Absolutely nothing: Mentor Lake Catholic drops a goose egg on Kirtland Obituaries Virginia E. Bauer Christine R. Klepser Mark Steven Shrewsbury Eddie A. Francis, Jr. Mattie Sue (Yates) Delaney See More