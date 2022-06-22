Road closed generic
Buy Now
By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the city of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.

Devonwood Road from Redwood Road to Cliffbrook.

Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays. The road is set to re-open Friday June 24 by the end of the work day.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.

Tags