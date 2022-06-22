Section of Devonwood Road closed in Mansfield From the City of Mansfield Jun 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the city of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.Devonwood Road from Redwood Road to Cliffbrook.Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays. The road is set to re-open Friday June 24 by the end of the work day.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Devonwood Road Mansfield Road Highway Work Railway City Repair Alternate Route City Service Trending Birthday girl turned Miss Ohio: Elizabetta Nies takes the 2022 crown Skyrocketing fuel prices burning up Richland County Sheriff's Office gas budget 7,266 FirstEnergy and AEP customers in Richland County enter weekend without power Here's what Harding Way in Galion looked like in 1907 Westinghouse: Richland County Land Bank set to take next step Tuesday Richland County tornado on Monday night came with no warning Mansfield community celebrates first-ever Juneteenth parade Not unanimous, but no bang: Mansfield City Council approves ban on fireworks Mansfield City Council expected to vote on fireworks ban Tuesday Juneteenth: A celebration of freedom and the power of education to tear down barriers Obituaries Claude Likins Ronnie Arnett Joshua Rice Gary J. Kinnard James Wesley Jordan See More