Section of Cline Ave. closed in Mansfield through Dec. 8

From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source

Dec 5, 2022

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed.

Cline Avenue from Wood Street to Bertram Avenue.

The road has been closed and is expect to reopen Thursday, Dec. 8. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7:00am to 3:30pm at 419-755-9806.