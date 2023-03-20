Section of Arlington Avenue closed in Mansfield through March 24 From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Mar 20, 2023 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced that due to water main repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.Arlington Avenue from Marion Avenue to Euclid Avenue.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by March 24th 2023. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Trending Loudonville man involved in multi-vehicle crash that kills Illinois man AU's Macy Spielman emerges from shadow of famous Ohio football father ODOT: U.S. Route 30 major rehabilitation continues Habitat for Humanity breaks ground for new home on Foster Street Sherri Anne (Berdanier) Stewart Mansfield was once the City of Robots OSHP: Shelby motorcycle rider killed in Wednesday evening crash The Championship That Never Was: Eagles hope to finish what they started in 2020 Joey’s Pub & Cafe opens in downtown Crestline Here are some spring facts about Ohio's young wildlife Obituaries Paul Gleisinger Jerry Barker Richard Terry Johnson Chandra Gwen (Biettner) McKinney Frederick Travis Plew See More