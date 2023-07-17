Section of Arlington Ave. closed in Mansfield Special to Richland Source Jul 17, 2023 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now By Carl Hunnell, City Editor Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.Arlington Avenue from Euclid Avenue to Marion AvenueThe road has been closed and is expected to reopen by July 20 th 2023. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Architecture Trending An adults-only recap of this weekend's Inkcarceration festival GALLERY: Pantera & Megadeth in Mansfield Local school officials react to Ohio's expansion of EdChoice voucher program Tattoo artistry stands out at Inkcarceration From rage to devilish elation to joy: a journalist's observation of emotions at Inkcarceration 1846: Mansfield's Trial of the Century (Part I) Mansfield City Council to consider $800K grant for next phase of bike trail work GMAC: Walnut Hills Swim Club defends all team titles at annual competition Local film tells the tragic true story of infant deaths in Little Kentucky Kay Day Peace March: 'Our job as funeral directors was not to bury our youth' Loading…Loading… Obituaries Karen Ann Kelley Jane A. Carmean Diann Vesper Terrance Wolfgang Ronald Michael Klupp See More