Section of Andover Road closed in Mansfield From the City of Mansfield, Special to Richland Source Apr 10, 2023 MANSFIELD --- The City of Mansfield has announced that due to water main repairs, it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.South Andover Road between Edgewood Road and Overlook Road.The road has been closed and is expected to reopen by April 12. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.