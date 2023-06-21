Aurelio Diaz

Mansfield City Council 5th Ward representative Aurelio Diaz speaks Tuesday evening on behalf of the Mansfield City Schools "Peace on My Block" initiative.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- It was a late resolution added to Mansfield City Council's agenda on Tuesday evening.

But a simple request to have council express its support for the Mansfield City Schools "Peace on My Block" initiative spurred discussion some area residents have talked about for years.

Download PDF 2022 Citizens Agenda
Download PDF Peace on My Block

Tags