It arose again when questions were asked about the project, aimed at reducing violence and promoting peace, especially among youth. There have been six gun homicides in Mansfield in the first half of 2023, all involving young adults.
But since MCS Supt. Stan Jefferson was discussing the project at the school board meeting on Tuesday evening, he could not attend the City Council meeting and do the same for local lawmakers.
City Council, under its codified ordinances, must meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. The MCS board meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
That leaves scant time for interaction, which council members noted on Tuesday when the resolution was being discussed.
"I just think Mr. Jefferson should have the opportunity to come in and tell the public and us what exactly what this program is," 4th Ward Councilman Alomar Davenport said.
3rd Ward Councilman Rev. El Akuchie asked about the origins of the program, which includes asking students to sign a pledge to seek non-violent resolutions to problems and misunderstandings.
Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch said he and Mayor Tim Theaker had seen the proposed initiative and supported it.
"Obviously, the police department supports the mission of the program. I would assume anybody would want to get behind the spirit of this program," the chief said.
5th Ward Councilman Aurelio Diaz introduced the resolution.
"I think the urgency of it is just because of what's happening in the community. Is there something tangible that comes along with it besides visuals and banners? Probably not, that tangible thing," Diaz said.
He said the effort was to engage youth and help them become better leaders, as well as sending a message to the community.
"To those who have no intentions of turning away from their criminal ways, this is a statement as well. So I think that was why we really wanted to get it out there," Diaz said.
Ultimately, City Council voted unanimously to support the initiative.
But the question regarding lines of communication between local lawmakers and school board members remained unresolved.
-- voted 7-1 to put his citizen-initiative "Water Main Initiative for Fire Safety" proposal on the Nov. 7 ballot. It's a proposed quarter-percent income tax increase to replace 53 miles of aging, four-inch water lines around the city.
-- adopted the 2024 tax budget and submit it to Richland County Auditor Pat Dropsey, an annual move required by state law.
-- approved acceptance of a $6,210 grant from the EPA to be used in the purchase of equipment for the water repair department. The equipment will be used to test water samples at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.
-- approved acceptance of a $20,512.48 grant from the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services for the Project Safe Neighborhood Program. The grant is a one-year renewal that helps pay for the FLOCK license plate reader program (eight cameras at $2,500 each) and a portion of the overtime for a crime analyst.
-- approved acceptance of a $588,784, two-year Community Corrections Act Grant through the the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction for use by the Mansfield Municipal Court
-- approved a $75,000 contract with United Drilling Inc. from Plumsteadville, Penn., for emergency repairs to the service elevator at the water treatment plant.