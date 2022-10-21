school specialty spherion donation

Staff from Spherion Mid Ohio and School Specialty dropped off a truckload of school supplies at Madison High School Friday morning.

MADISON — The game-day excitement started early Friday morning at Madison High School.

Cheerleaders waved pom poms and led chants while the marching band played from the corner of the high school gym. Madison's football, soccer and cross country teams all have big competitions this weekend, but the student body was cheering for a different reason.

Madison receives $20,000 school supply donation

Cheerleaders and students welcome a truck full of donated school supplies at Madison Comprehensive High School.

Jessica Hiser, director of marketing and advertising for Spherion Mid Ohio, addresses students and staff of Madison High School.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com