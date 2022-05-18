Memorial Day graveyard with flags
SAVANNAH -- The Savannah Memorial Day Program will take place at the Savannah Townhall on Monday, May 30 beginning at 10 a.m.

The Guest Speaker will be Don Erlenbaugh: retired Samaritan Hospital Chaplin. The public is encouraged to gather in the town hall.

Following the program, there will be a parade through Savannah. The parade will be lining up at the former Savannah School. Floats, walkers, scouts, 4-H clubs, community organizations, and churches are welcome to participate in the parade. Please note that there is No Candy Throwing, from parade participates.

Memorial Day in Savannah

A flag flies over a cemetery in Savannah.

The Savannah Veterans are asking for Memorial Day setup/pre help.

- Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m. the veterans will be hanging flags throughout the town and placing flags at grave stones. (Rain Date: Sunday, May 22 at 1 p.m.). To help with flags volunteers can meet at Savannah Village Garage on Chamber Street.

- Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m. the veterans will be planting flowers at veterans graves stones. To volunteer meet at the savannah cemetery and please bring a planting tool.

- Convertibles are needed to help transport veterans through the parade route and to the cemetery.

For more information or questions, call 419-962-4425.

