SAVANNAH -- The Savannah Memorial Day Program will take place at the Savannah Townhall on Monday, May 30 beginning at 10 a.m.
The Guest Speaker will be Don Erlenbaugh: retired Samaritan Hospital Chaplin. The public is encouraged to gather in the town hall.
Following the program, there will be a parade through Savannah. The parade will be lining up at the former Savannah School. Floats, walkers, scouts, 4-H clubs, community organizations, and churches are welcome to participate in the parade. Please note that there is No Candy Throwing, from parade participates.
The Savannah Veterans are asking for Memorial Day setup/pre help.
- Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m. the veterans will be hanging flags throughout the town and placing flags at grave stones. (Rain Date: Sunday, May 22 at 1 p.m.). To help with flags volunteers can meet at Savannah Village Garage on Chamber Street.
- Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m. the veterans will be planting flowers at veterans graves stones. To volunteer meet at the savannah cemetery and please bring a planting tool.
- Convertibles are needed to help transport veterans through the parade route and to the cemetery.
For more information or questions, call 419-962-4425.
