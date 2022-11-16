Savannah-Crestview Lions Club announced 'Race for Hunger' raffle Special to Richland Source Nov 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAVANNAH -- The Savannah-Crestview Lions Club has announced a "Race For Hunger" raffle for $20 per ticket.The winning raffle ticket drawn will receive two tickets to the 2023 Indianapolis 500 race, along with a parking pass on 16th Street, right across from the Speedway.Drawing will take place after the club's pancake breakfast in April.The race tickets offer a view of drivers exiting turn one, through turn two and down the backstretch -- viewing racing action on half the track.Proceeds benefit the club’s efforts to address hunger in the Crestview Community.Tickets may also be purchased at two locations -- the Cattleman’s Restaurant in Savannah and the Olivesburg General Store in downtown Olivesburg. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Savannah Ticket Raffle Crestview Sport Lottery Transports Proceeds Olivesburg General Store Lion Savannah-crestview Lions Club Drawing Trending Is a Raising Cane's restaurant coming to Ontario, Ohio? Not yet Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building Craft superfood restaurant, Everbowl, opens in Ontario providing a special new food option 2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list Ohio prep football: Week 13 regional semifinal roundup Open Source: ‘Connor Strong’: Community raises money & hope for sheriff’s deputy recovery Danville overcomes 20-point 4th quarter deficit to stun Lucas Open Source: 'What in the world' does the City of Mansfield mean by 'readiness to serve' water charge? Bucyrus Police: Centerburg man in custody after shootout Off and running: Van Wert could not be caught in racing past Millersburg West Holmes Obituaries Betty Anne Arsenault Nancy Lois Jackson Joanne Helen McGrew Rudolph John Bauer Alicia Marie Auck See More