She arrived from Ashland County. Humphrey, the health commissioner at the Ashland County Health Department since 2016, succeeded Martin Tremmel, who announced his retirement in November, 2019, after serving Richland Public Health since 2013.
Humphrey began her career in public health as an Environmental Health Specialist and Registered Sanitarian for Holmes County General Health District from 2001 to 2003 and again from 2009 to 2012. She became a Tier 2 Epidemiologist in Holmes County from 2012 to 2016 while completing her Masters of Public Health (MPH) from the University of South Florida in December of 2015.
During Humphrey’s time at Ashland County Health Department, she implemented foundational plans such as Quality Improvement (QI), Community Health Improvement, Strategic Planning, and Performance Management (PM) while overseeing a budget of $1.1 million.
While in Ashland, Humphrey facilitated the collaboration of the Ashland City Council and Ashland County General Health District to reduce cost and service redundancy to create one Health Department in Ashland. She then oversaw technological advancements to more efficiently and effectively provide services to the public.
The Board of Health’s Personnel Committee will begin to search for a successor in the weeks to come.