MANSFIELD — Candace Watson-Cole has a waiting list of women wanting her support as they recover from addiction or human trafficking.
Watson-Cole is the founder and executive director of Rubies Women’s Group, a faith-based recovery program that houses and supports female survivors of human trafficking and addiction.
Watson-Cole limits the Rubies house to six residents at any given time, but said she wants to expand to house women with children and offer transitional housing.
She said Rubies recommends residents stay in the recovery house for 12 to 18 months.
“If we put a time limit on them — if they hear they have 30 days here — they’re not focusing on recovery, they’re thinking about where they’ll have to go when they’re done here,” Watson-Cole said.
“It is their home, they have responsibilities, but they’re each other’s family and they look out for each other.”
Rubies is completely funded by donations, so Watson-Cole said she would need additional funds and more staff to expand Rubies’ operation. Through the month of December, Rubies hosted a fundraising drive in partnership with Downtown Nutrition.
Through Dec. 31, anyone who purchased a Rubies tea from Downtown Nutrition could support “tea with a purpose,” Watson-Cole said.
Rubies teas cost $9, and $1 from each tea sold in December went to the Rubies fundraiser. The tea is made with raspberry, cranberry, pomegranate, strawberry and watermelon flavors.
Multiple individual and business sponsors have matched funds from Rubies teas sold. Downtown Nutrition owner Amber Atkinson said, as of Thursday, she had sold 321 teas.
Haring Realty realtor Tyler Amos was an individual sponsor of Rubies teas and helped host an awareness night Wednesday at the Haring Realty welcome center.
Amos said the awareness event didn’t bring in as many visitors as he had hoped, but allowed time for longer conversations with the two guests, including Watson-Cole offering advice to someone hoping to develop a faith-based recovery house in Galion.
“I feel like God is at work right now,” Amos said. “I’m super excited to see Rubies expand and see this house in Galion open, because they often help people who are in a place when they need help the most.”
Amos said he’s confident Rubies will cross the $1,000 donation mark by the end of the month.
“If we can sell more than 282 teas, that would be an improvement to the 33 Forever fundraiser in September,” he said. “Hopefully, some outside donations will help us get to that $1,000 mark if we haven't already met it with teas and matches.”
Downtown Nutrition is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday–Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It is located next to Tara’s Floral Expressions at 46 W. 4th St. in Mansfield.
People who want to support the cause any time can donate on CashApp to $Rubies28 and on Venmo @Rubies28. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 341 Mansfield, Ohio 44901.