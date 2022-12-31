rubies01.jpg

Tyler Amos and Candace Watson-Cole pose in front of a slideshow displayed at the Rubies Women's Group's Dec. 28 awareness night. Rubies is hosting a month-long fundraiser to expand its services.

MANSFIELD — Candace Watson-Cole has a waiting list of women wanting her support as they recover from addiction or human trafficking.

Watson-Cole is the founder and executive director of Rubies Women’s Group, a faith-based recovery program that houses and supports female survivors of human trafficking and addiction. 

rubies02.jpg

Realtor Tyler Amos talks with attendees of the Rubies Women's Group awareness night.

