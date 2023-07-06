Romanchuk Husted

Ohio state Sen. Mark Romanchuk (left) speaks with Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted before the Richland County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner in Mansfield in 2022. (Richland Source file photo)

COLUMBUS -- State Sen. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) on Thursday praised the $88.86 billion biennium budget passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Mike DeWine earlier this week.

Romanchuk said he was especially pleased with $3 billion in tax relief that returns hard-earned money to Ohio taxpayers.

